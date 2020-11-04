Diwali offer: Discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Presso

These schemes are at a dealership level and hence it is recommended that one check with the local facility. At the same time, only Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership vehicles have these discounts on them.

Maruti Suzuki has stayed the undisputed sales king in the Indian market for a very long time. The manufacturer uses its high reliability, lower cost of spare parts and generally cheerful cars to lure in customers. This Diwali, Maruti Suzuki wants to offer its customers a bit more. These schemes are at a dealership level and hence it is recommended that one check with the local facility. At the same time, only Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership vehicles have these discounts on them. On booking a car from Arena, except the Eeco cargo and ambulance versions, customers stand to get a two grams gold coin. This is 22-carat and costs around Rs 9,800. One can also redeem this in favour of a discount on the car price. This is applicable on bookings online or through a dealership.

On the Maruti Suzuki Alto, customers stand to get up to Rs 48,850 off whereas on the highest selling SUV in its class, the Vitara Brezza, there is a huge Rs 55,000 discount. As for the relatively low selling S-Presso, customers get a discount of Rs 50,000. On the Celerio, there is a Rs 51,000 discount while the Dzire has up to Rs 41,000 off. One of India’s highest-selling cars, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has a Rs 45,850 discount on it. On the utilitarian Eeco, customers get Rs 40,925 off.

All these offers are valid if the bookings are done from November 1 – 15, 2020. Maruti Suzuki is one of the few manufacturers that haven’t increased the prices of their cars in these trying times. At present, Nexa dealerships have few discounts and deals for customers. However, to get a picture of the same in your particular city, customers are requested to get in touch with the local dealership. Depending on stock availability, dealerships also give out discounts to customers. It indeed will be happy shopping for a car this Diwali.

