Diwali driving tips: 5 things to keep in mind while driving

5 tips for driving during the Diwali season. These Diwali driving tips will keep you safe, your car safe, and people enjoying the festive season safe as well.

Driving in India requires a certain amount of skill and it can often be daunting to inexperienced drivers. However, the risk factor goes up multiple folds during Diwali, especially when you have explosives in the mix. Here are 5 important tips to keep in mind when driving during the Diwali season.

Keep your windows up

Firecrackers come in various sizes and shapes, so a lit one might not be visible to the naked eye. In such a situation, it is better to be safe than sorry, so just keep your windows rolled up. Even if a cracker is lit far away, debris can still travel at high speeds, far and wide. Just keep the windows rolled up.

Turn off the AC

When diving across an area where crackers have been lit recently, just turn off the AC for a few minutes until you get across. Fumes are extremely poisonous to humans and animals alike and although modern cars have filters that block the fumes from entering the cabin, it’s just safer to keep the AC off for a few minutes.

Drive around, not over

The moment you spot lit crackers, stop and proceed after the explosion. In the worst-case scenario where you still need to proceed, drive around the explosives and not directly over them. The undercarriage of the vehicle has wiring, rubbers, and other materials that can catch fire or be damaged because of crackers, so drive around.

Be clear that you want to go first

When you encounter someone just about to light crackers but you want to go before they light them up, horn, flash your headlights, and gain their attention. Make sure you signal clearly that you want to go before the crackers are lit.

Drive slow

Finally, just drive slow. This gives you time to scan the area clearly and will help you be aware of kids running across, older people on the road, and lit firecrackers that are ready to go off. Driving slow will also give you time to stop in time.