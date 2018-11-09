Diwali Discounts: Skoda announces upto Rs 1 lakh discount on Kodiaq SUV!

The festive season is synonymous with car discounts, and the latest to join in the bandwagon is Skoda who have announced huge discounts on their top of the line SUV the Skoda Kodiaq. The Czech carmaker will offer up to Rs 1 lakh discounts on the Kodiaq. Which means that the base variant of the Kodiaq, the Style can be had at a price of Rs 33.83 lakh ex-showroom for a limited time. Which is quite a deal, all considered. This comes shortly after Skoda announced the launch of the Kodiaq L&K special edition, which will also be considered under this discount scheme.

The Skoda Kodiaq which entered the Indian market last year, to take on the likes of the bigger and bulkier Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, offered a unique sleeker alternative to the hard-core SUVs in this segment, supplementing its off-road capabilities for more luxury and features that focused on comfort and styling. As of now, Skoda sells the Kodiaq with one single engine variant, the 2.0-litre diesel motor that makes 148 hp between 3500-4000 rpm and 340 Nm of torque between 1750-3000 rpm. The 2.0-litre oil burner is mated to a 7-Speed DSG gearbox that transfer power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of convenience, the Kodiaq gets a whole lot of premium value in the form of 3-Zone Climate Control system, 10-speaker Canton Audio system a panoramic sun-roof, an electric tail-gate adaptive cruise control as well as hands-free parking. The recently launched L&K Edition adds to this with a 360-degree camera for parking as well as some cosmetic upgrades that will include a distinctive chrome grille and LED headlamps with illuminated 'eyelashes'. Other design changes include 18-inch Trinity alloy wheels and some crystalline elements in the C-shape LED tail lamps, and silver roof rails.