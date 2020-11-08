Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

On the Toyota Glanza as well as Yaris, customers stand to get a 55 per cent buyback offer. There are also low EMI schemes available for all the Toyota cars in India.

November 8, 2020

In a season of discounts and festivities, Toyota India is also offering customers discounts and incentives to buy their cars. The company’s most affordable car, the Toyota Glanza, is being offered with Rs 15,000 discount, and a Rs 5,000 corporate benefit. On the slow-selling yet very capable Toyota Yaris, the company is offering around Rs 25,000 cash discount whereas if you’re a corporate customer then an additional Rs 20,000 benefit is on your way. Toyota’s highest-selling car in India, the Innova Crysta, is being promoted with Rs 15,000 cash discount. Dealers are willing to give more for the petrol variants. There are no discounts on offer for the Camry, Fortuner, and Vellfire models. At the same time, the freshly-launched Toyota Urban Cruiser too only gets exchange benefits. Along with this, the company has a host of finance schemes that will keep the customer happy.

On the Toyota Glanza as well as Yaris, customers stand to get a 55 per cent buyback offer. There are also low EMI schemes available for all the Toyota cars in India. These include first six months of the loan being on a lower repayment basis. Customers can also choose the EMI Holiday Scheme that will let them start paying their monthly installments after the first quarter. A special cash package as announced by the Government of India too can be availed by customers through the Toyota dealers.

Also Read Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 review

Customers can now book a Toyota car online through the company website. Not only this, customers also can get service packages at discounted rates, depending on the region and dealer. Toyota India could be looking next to launch an SUV in the Rs 12-18 lakh price bracket. It could be the C-HR SUV which has been spotted testing many times in India. However, the brand is tight-lipped as of now on the development. The partnership with Suzuki too could take the next leap of faith and there could be a co-developed model.

