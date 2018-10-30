Diwali 2018 Car Discounts: Up to Rs 10 lakh off on brand new BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Volvo cars, SUVs

Diwali 2018 car discounts

It is indeed the best time of the year to buy cars, SUVs and this Diwali 2018, luxury carmakers are offering some major discounts on both cars and SUVs. Luxury carmakers including the likes of BMW, Audi, Jaguar and Volvo have some attractive schemes and EMI offers and many dealer level cashback benefits. Luxury car sales in India have been posting double-digit growth despite challenging conditions and these offers will keep sales spark during the festive season of Diwali.

Discounts on Audi Q range of SUVs:

Audi India is celebrating this Diwali with attractive offers on its entire Q range of SUVs including Audi Q3, Q5 and Q7 SUVs. The EMI on the Audi Q3 is as low as Rs 21,999. If you plan to buy the new Audi Q5 or the Q7, you can now avail a complimentary service package for 3 years along with free first-year insurance and EMI of Rs 36,999 and 49,999 respectively. On the Audi Q5 and Audi Q7, Audi India is also offering a buyback assurance offer after 3 years. There is an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on purchase of these cars.

Discounts on BMW Cars:

BMW India is also being aggressive this festive season and its entry-level sedan BMW 3 series gets many discounts and offers this Diwali 2018. BMW 3 Series is now being offered with a discount of Rs 7.30 lakh on the prestige variant and discount of Rs 8.30 lakh on the 3 Series Luxury line variant. After discounts, the BMW 3 Series price now costs Rs 32 lakh for the base variant and Luxury line that otherwise costs around Rs 45 lakh is now being offered for just Rs 37 lakh.

Discounts on Volvo Cars:

Volvo XC90

Volvo Cars India is celebrating Diwali 2018 in style and is offering a range of discounts across its 90series of vehicles including the Volvo S90 sedan and the Volvo XC90 SUV. There is a massive upfront cash discount of Rs 8 lakh on all variants (Momentum, Inscription, R-Design and the plug-in hybrid variant) of Volvo XC90. The prices of Rs Volvo XC90 now start at Rs 79 lakh and goes up to Rs 1.31 crore for the top Excellence variant. Volvo S90 sedan gets a cash benefit of Rs 5 lakh on the Inscription trim and the prices now start at Rs 51.50 lakh.

Discounts on Jaguar Cars:

Jaguar XE and XF price

Jaguar XE and Jaguar XF get an offer of Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 5.00 lakh respectively. The offer is on the Jaguar XE 2.0 l Diesel Pure variant and on the Jaguar XF 2.0 l Diesel Pure variants. After discounts, the Jaguar XE is priced at Rs 34.47 Lakh (Ex-Showroom) and Rs 44.58 Lakh (Ex-Showroom). The company is also offering many other insurance and EMI benefits on its other cars including Jaguar XC and F-Pace at the dealer level.