Discounts of up to Rs 57,000 available on select Maruti Suzuki models

There is a total discount of Rs 57,000 on the brand’s recently launched hatchback, the Alto K10.

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts up to Rs 57,000 in November on select models and customers can also avail exchange bonuses, cash discounts and corporate benefits on Alto K10, Celerio, S Presso, Wagon R, and Dzire.

There is a total discount of Rs 57,000 on the brand’s recently launched hatchback, the Alto K10. This includes cash discounts worth Rs 35,000, corporate benefits worth Rs 7,000 and exchange bonuses worth Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, the Alto K10’s AMT variants get a total discount of Rs 22,000 which includes corporate benefits worth Rs 7,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

There is a total discount of Rs 56,000 on Maruti Suzuki S Presso manual variants, which includes cash discounts of Rs 35,000, corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, and exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, the AMT variants of the S Presso get a total discount of Rs 46,000. Additionally, S Presso CNG also receives a total discount of Rs 35,000, which includes Rs 20,000 in cash discounts and Rs 15,000 in exchange bonuses.

On the Wagon R, customers can avail a total discount worth Rs 41,000 on its ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants. This includes cash discounts worth Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the other two manual variants – LXi and VXi – get a total discount of Rs 31,000. On the other hand, the AMT version of the Wagon R receives a total discount of Rs 21,000, and its CNG version gets an overall discount of Rs 40,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is getting a total discount of Rs 56,000 on its mid-spec VXi manual variant which includes corporate discounts of Rs 6,000, exchange bonuses of Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000 in cash discounts.

In addition to this, the LXi, ZXi and ZXi+ manual variants of celerio boast up with discounts of Rs 41,000. This includes cash discounts worth Rs 20,000, corporate benefits of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. On the other hand, AMT versions of the hatchback get an overall discount of Rs 21,000, whereas its CNG version gets a total discount of Rs 25,000.

This entry-level hatchback has one of the highest claimed mileage figures for any petrol-powered car in India. It comes with a frugal 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out a peak power of 64bhp and peak torque of 110 Nm.

On the AMT variants of the Dzire, there’s total benefits of Rs 32,000 on offer, including Rs 15,000 in cash discounts, Rs 7,000 worth of corporate discounts and exchange bonuses worth Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, its manual transmission variants get a total discount of Rs 17,000.