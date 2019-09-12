Discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on Tata cars: Heavy cash discounts on Hexa and Tigor

Tata Motors is currently offering discounts on their cars with the Hexa seeing discounts above Rs 1 lakh, along with other benefits as well. The heftiest discounts from Tata Motors is being offered on the Hexa as well as the Tigor. Tata is offering cash discounts along with exchange bonus and even corporate discounts as well on their cars.

For the 2018 model-year units of the Hexa, Tata Motor is offering a flat cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, in addition to a Rs 30,000 as exchange bonus, while a corporate discount worth Rs 15,000 is also offered. For the 2019 model-year units of the Hexa, customers can avail a cash discount of Rs 55,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount are identical to the 2018 models of the Hexa.

When it comes to the Tata Tigor, customers van avail a cash discount of Rs 80,000 on the 2018 model year, while the 2019 model year is offered with a Rs 20,000 cash discount. The 2018 model of the Tigor is offered with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount worth Rs 10,000 additionally. However, the 2019 models of the Tigor are offered with a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus along with a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

Similar discounts are being offered with the Tiago hatchback like the 2018 model is available with a Rs 50,000 discount, whine the 2019 model year gets a Rs 20,000 discount. Both are available with exchange bonuses of Rs 10,000 and corporate discounts of Rs 5,000. For the Nexon hatchback, the 2018 model also has a Rs 50,000 cash discount while the current model year is offered with a cash discount of Rs 40,000. The exchange bonus on the Nexon stands at Rs 20,000, while the newer 2019 model is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The corporate discount on the Nexon offered by Tata is Rs 7,000.