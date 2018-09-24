Disappointing! Front wheel drive, Hybrids, SUVs: Ferrari could finally be doing this

Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari announced its plans this year to double its core earnings to EUR 2 billion by 2022, hoping for good things to come from hybrids and also an SUV. Now, Ferrari has revealed that its first ever SUV will be called Purosangue (Italian for thoroughbred) and that it will be available in a hybrid version. It will feature Ferrari's new architecture with the engine in the front that would allow all-wheel-drive and electrification.

However, it's perhaps best not to call the Purosangue an SUV around new company CEO Louis Carey Camilleri, who during said during a presentation that he does not want to hear the word in the same phrase as Ferrari.

Ferrari CEO revealed a few details about the new vehicle, saying the Purosangue will be available in options of a purely combustion engine or a hybrid. It will be the first ever five-door vehicle in Ferrari's lineup with a coupe-like design. While it would compete with the likes of Lamborghini Urus, it isn't expected to be as big.

Photo: Motor1

Ferrari Purosangue will ride on Ferrari's new Front Mid Engine Architecture a front-mounted engine that will be behind the wheels, paired with a dual-clutch gearbox at the rear. With this, the Purosangue will have a better weight distribution that will help support an all-wheel-drive system. Hybrid versions, on the hand, will transfer power electric boost to the rear wheels.

With a slightly higher ride height, the five-door crossover Purosangue will prove to be a massive milestone for Ferrari, which has only produced sports cars for the past 71 years. The CEO of Ferrari says that the former chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne pushed forward with the Purosangue since he saw it as a way to be one with changing consumer tastes, especially in China. Besides this, Sergio also believed the Purosangue would boost profits and sales for the company.