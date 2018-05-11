Digitisation to transform automotive development, production: Faster processes, lower cost, higher efficiency

Roland Busch (CTO and Member of Board - Siemens), Deepak Parekh (Non Exec-Chairperson - Siemens India and Chairman - HDFC) and Sunil Mathur - CEO and MD, Siemens India releasing the Vertical Market Report at Siemens Innovation Day

Siemens India has further expanded its industry 4.0 offering in the country by launching four new MindSphere application centers in India. MindSphere is a cloud-based open Internet of Things (IoT) operating system developed by the company that connects producers, plants, system and machines. It enables various entities to collect data generated by the IoT with advanced analytics and helps them bring in more efficiencies into its process across any industry.

Among other industries, Siemens India believes that digitisation is the key to bring in more efficiency in the automobile industry. Data generation and this new operating system will help OEMs and auto-component manufacturers to reduce the development time of a new product and also optimise production planning.

German conglomerate Siemens has developed a new NX design software that creates a Digital Twin of an automobile or a new product that is under development. Digital twins are basically a complete virtual representation of that a particular product (in this case a new vehicle) that enables the automaker to enable simulations, testing and optimisation in the digital world. This not only reduces the development time of the new product but also saves huge costs that a company spends in developing prototypes in the real world.

Siemens further says that the data generated in this process can also help optimise the manufacturing process and reduce development time by up to 50%. This technology is no longer restricted to product development, Siemens has gone a step ahead in digitisation and the new operating system allows a company to create a virtual production line that simulates the whole manufacturing process, thus shortening cycle time.

Without naming the automaker, Siemens mentioned that a leading India automotive company now plans to launch several models faster than the competition. New Siemens software has enabled it to validate and simulate multi-model manufacturing in their production line at a quicker pace.

Siemens globally invested €1.2 billion in Research & Development of such digital businesses in 2017. Currently, there are over 24,500 software engineers working to provide the software solution that will help in bringing in more efficiency in the manufacturing world.

Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG further believes that digitisation is going to change the business models in India.

“India continues to be a high-priority market for Siemens. The MindSphere Application Centers will enable us to apply our industry knowledge, scale up our digital enabled solutions and enhance long-term support to customers in infrastructure, process industries and the power sectors. Siemens is taking the Fourth Industrial Revolution from concept to reality.” Roland said.

During a panel discussion, Dr Andreas Lauermann, President and Managing Director of Volkswagen India said that “a car is no longer just a product, its a platform to build new technology. Digitisation is certainly changing the business model in India. Indian customers now want new connected technology in their cars.” He also further added that 3-D printing will increase production efficiencies.

(L-R : Rajat Gupta, Senior Partner, McKinsey | Anil Jain, CEO, API Business | Praveer Sinha, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Power | Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. | Biswajit Mitra, Executive Vice President & Chief of Manufacturing, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. | Dr. Andreas Lauermann, President & Managing Director, Volkswagen India)

Roland Busch also mentioned about Siemens is further investing and venturing into electric car charging stations. He said that the company is in touch with many government and private institutes to set up charging facility for fleet vehicles. Public changing stations is still a challenge in the country due to the availability of space.

Siemens India is also providing electric drivetrain solutions to one of India’s leading manufacturer of hybrid buses. The company claims that these buses are 30% more fuel efficient and emit much lesser emissions. There is also a solution available for these powertrains to be fully electric.

Siemens is working closely with Indian automakers and helping them to bring in a faster pace in manufacturing vehicles and reducing new product development time. Companies like Ford further leverages Siemens digital platform across its value chain to increase the number of cars it rolls out in a day. This has also helped Ford to reduce its factory’s electricity bill by 30% and improving its development by about 40%.

Predictive analysis has a long way to go and now with solutions available to store and encapsulate huge data, monitoring of production processes will become easier. This will result in maximum utilisation of manufacturing processes, leading to better vehicles being developed and produced at a pace much faster than earlier.