Digital tech makes car buying hassle-free at CARS24

CARS24 leverages data science, machine learning and IoT to make online buying and selling of used vehicles on its platform smart and efficient

By:April 15, 2021 10:15 AM

The pandemic is changing how we move, literally. The demand for used cars is high and car dealers too are conducting business line. No wonder, CARS24, a tech-enabled used car platform, is aggressively adopting modern technology to make the car buying and selling experience hassle-free. During the lockdown period itself, the tech teams at CARS24 started preparing for the post-pandemic world; for instance, they massively scaled up the Home Inspection infrastructure by making desired changes in product and tech back-end to make the experience fast and efficient.

On the buyer front, which earlier used to have a hybrid model of online discovery and offline transaction and financing, the pandemic accelerated the movement to a completely online buying journey from discovery to financing and transaction to ‘sub 48 hour’ home delivery of the car – everything happening online and in near real-time. As a result, CARS24 now does 20,000 monthly transactions from the previous 5,000 monthly transactions in mid-2018 while also pushing up the unit economics and margins.

Another major tech innovation that has been introduced is the ‘Sell Online’ concept. Herein, CARS24 gives a binding offer to the seller on the website basis a few questions to establish car details and existing condition. Thereafter, there is a contactless selling experience; the evaluation engineer simply comes to pick the car and documents and to validate the accuracy of those 15 parameters, following which instant payment is made to the seller’s account.

“We aren’t just an aggregator or classified platform to buy or sell cars. In fact, we pretty much own the transaction to the last step of RC transfer,” says Naresh Mehta, vice-president, Data Science and Machine Learning, CARS24.

“Almost all the products at CARS24 are made in-house from our 200 points proprietary inspection app, auction app, consumer-facing seller and buyer apps, etc., to internal products.” Research conducted by CARS24 sometime back said that a fair number of people prefer contactless car purchases over conventional car buying.

Furthermore, CARS24 is gradually leveraging IoT for a few specific use cases. More recently, it launched a first-of-its-kind voice-based car evaluation initiative in partnership with Google Assistant, enabling their customers to sell cars online using the convenience of voice. Using this functionality, customers can arrive at a valuation for their cars using CARS24’s algorithm-based tool—enabling them to sell their cars easily and quickly.

CARS24 also started an in-house refurbishment and photo studio which required developing strong inventory management, cataloging, and quality control products. “We have completely overhauled the catalogue to a highly detailed 360 view of cars which is essential to further enable fully online purchasing behaviour,” says Mehta.

In short, CARS24 owes its success to its continued investment in technology and data sciences.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Bumper offer! Skoda Octavia RS245 available with Rs 8 lakh discount

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Longest no-hands wheelie: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 breaks world record by a huge margin

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is as fast as its coupe sibling

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV interiors revealed: To get 10-inch touchscreen and these features

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier for the second time this year

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

TVS range of scooters price hiked: Jupiter, NTorq costlier by this much

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

New 2021 Triumph Scrambler 1200 unveiled with Steve McQueen special edition: Here's what's new

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled over faulty Takata airbags: 12,000 vehicles inspected and fixed

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Mahindra XUV400 could be name of XUV300 7-seater: Launch likely in 2022

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

Yamaha's new 469hp electric motor for hyper EVs/ cars: Prototype development orders start

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

2021 Skoda Kodiaq unveiled: RS variant to get more powerful 2L petrol engine, launch soon

Tata Motors' international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

Tata Motors' international PV Business Marketing Head, Sujan Roy, joins Ashok Leyland

Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand's India website: Launch soon

Dhoom Again! New 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa listed on brand's India website: Launch soon

Cafe racer is passé for Goa's Jugaad: Builds 'Chai Shop Racer' on Continental GT 650

Cafe racer is passé for Goa's Jugaad: Builds 'Chai Shop Racer' on Continental GT 650

April 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 80,000 off on Nissan Kicks, Datsun redi-GO

April 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 80,000 off on Nissan Kicks, Datsun redi-GO

India's top 5 selling cars are Maruti Suzuki: Swift, Baleno rule the grid

India's top 5 selling cars are Maruti Suzuki: Swift, Baleno rule the grid

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen: Here's how to book Ather 450X rival

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings reopen: Here's how to book Ather 450X rival