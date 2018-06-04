Digital number plates that cost more than your car: Now change font & colour of your car’s number plate

As we move into the future it's not just autonomous or flying cars that's the buzz around. Very soon the technology that powers your e-reader or you kindle will make its way to the bumper of the car and soon enough if you are staying in California and want to experiment with the digital license plate. The Golden State has launched a pilot program in its the capital of Sacramento to test a digital license plate on cars that promise to further streamline car safety, help insurance and other business and keep the drivers entertained.

The car's digital number plate device looks like a large slate-sized tablet and it does not respond to finger touch. It comes equipped with its own battery and a computer chip and looks very much like a regular registration plate in California. The car's registration number appears on the front-centre of the car displaying information about when the car’s registration expires, California’s script logo, and a link to the DMV’s website. The owner can change the colour, font and background text and also allows to display a larger message which can also be converted into a proper business with advertisements.

A report on The Sacramento Bee says that the digital license plates will allow motorists renew their registration without having to place a sticker on their car’s rear license plate. it will also make it easy for Police officials to track a stolen car. Speaking to the Sacramento Bee, Reviver Auto explained that "companies and local governments will look into the technology to manage their fleet of vehicles. It could also attract businesses who want to use the plate as their own mini billboard."

While the whole idea sounds great but its very expensive. Reviver Auto, the California-based company that designed and manufactures these digital plates, charges $699 for the device and charges a monthly fee of $7. Interested buyers must purchase the plates from authorized dealerships. Reports further added that 11 new car dealerships have signed up to implement this system and offer it to customers.

Digital Trends quotes Louis Stewart, the city’s chief innovation officer saying, “The city envisions using this technology as a way to help the deployment of autonomous cars. If we can actually have a platform for us to see where the cars are operating, how they’re operating, and get reports back about vehicle miles travelled and locations, and we can actually geo-fence certain areas and restrict them to certain areas of the city; that’s how we envision using this plate.”