Different types of number plates in India and their significance

There are a variety of number plates available in India but we only get to see a handful of these on a daily basis.

Recently India became the third largest automotive market in the world surpassing Japan. It currently stands behind the USA and China as demand for vehicles across various segments grows. Every vehicle comes with a unique identity which is a combination of Latin letters and Arabic numerical figures embossed on a plate.

This licence/registration plate or simply referred to as a number plate is the most critical vehicle identification property of a vehicle, be it passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, or commercial vehicles. However, an average citizen fails to recognise the wide variety of licence plates available in India.

Different types of number plates

In this article, we look at the different types of number plates available in our country with each of their significance.

White number plate

It is the most common type of licence plate seen in India. Details of registration are printed in black against white background. This type of registration plate is seen on private or non-commercial vehicles and cannot be used for it cannot be used for commercial purposes, such as hiring passengers or freight.

Yellow number plate

Plates with a yellow background against black registration details are applicable to commercialised light motor vehicles like taxis, auto, fleet vehicles, etc. These vehicles have a different tax structure than private vehicles. Further, drivers of such vehicles must also possess a commercial vehicle driving licence.

Yellow number plate (Image: Vahan Info)

Green number plate

Green number plates are on the rise in our country. Such plates are exclusively reserved for fully electric vehicles (EVs). All EVs with a white lettering are applicable for private vehicles whereas the ones with yellow lettering are reserved for commercialised EVs.

EV number plate (Image: Indiatimes.com)

Red number plate

A red number plate with white lettering signifies registration details are temporary. Red number plate in India can be till one gets hold of permanent registration number from the RTO post vehicle’s registration. However, a red number plate is only valid for one month. Such number plates are usually reserved for vehicles under testing. Many states don’t allow such vehicles on their roads.

Red number plate

Blue number plate

A blue number plate with white lettering is reserved for foreign diplomats. Such number plates primarily bear either of the three codes— CC (Consular Corps), UN (United Nations), or CD (Corps Diplomatic). Instead of displaying the state code, these number plates read out the diplomat’s country code.

Diplomatic number plate (Image: Wikipedia)

Number plate with upward-pointing arrow

Such number plates are exclusively reserved for military purposes and are registered under the Ministry of Defence. The upward pointing arrow at the first or after the second character is known as Broad Arrow. The digits succeeding the arrow denote the year in which the vehicle was procured. The next is the base code, followed by the serial number. The last letter after the serial number signifies the vehicle’s class.

Military vehicle number plate (Image: Wikipedia)

Red number plate with India’s emblem

Number plates with India’s emblem are exclusively reserved only for the President of India or Governors of the states.

President’s car (Image: Quora)

Black number plate

A black number plate with yellow lettering is usually registered as a property to a luxury hotel. Such vehicles are treated as commercial vehicles without the driver having to own a commercial driving licence.

Also Read Ola files trademarks for its electric motorcycles

Bharat Series

Apart from the various state codes, a common citizen can also apply for a ‘BH’ or Bharat series licence plate for his/her vehicle. Public sector employees of central and state governments, and also to private sector employees of firms with offices in four or more states or union territories can apply for a BH series number plate.

BH series registration plate (Image: UP Transport Department)

This number plate was introduced to ease inter-state mobility by eliminating hassles of re-registering a vehicle when its owner relocates to a new state or Union Territory.