Difference between service costs of BS-IV, BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles

The headline must have occured to many of you. However, right now there isn't a clarity unless you go and buy one of the BS-VI cars, someone from the service team informs you and so on...If you're still mulling over buying a newly launched BS-VI car but there is literally no information on the internet to help you on the service costs, then worry not. We've got your back. We liaised with a few manufacturers on these concerns. The short answer is NO. There is no increase in service costs when compared to a BS-IV model. However, one should keep in mind that these answers were given by mass car manufacturers who only have BS-VI petrol cars in their portfolio, currently. Premium car makers like Mercedes-Benz have a different take. Others like Jeep India, politely refused to comment.

We asked Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The former has the highest portfolio of BS-VI petrol cars in India currently. Partho Banerjee, executive director, Maruti Suzuki India, said that, "The service interval for Maruti Suzuki BS-VI vehicles remains same as of BS-IV vehicle. Further, there are no additional work requirements in servicing the BS-VI vehicle, when compared to BS-IV vehicle. The price for servicing a particular BS-VI vehicle is also same as its BS-IV variant as of now. The precautions that are required to be taken for BS-VI vehicles are also same as that of BS-IV."

While that is reassuring to hear, Hyundai added to this conversation by saying that for BS-VI vehicles, BS-VI fuel is recommended. This is the only precaution to be taken. There are no changes in the service interval or any other aspect. A few service stations that we spoke with said that these apprehensions are quite visible when customers come in to get their BS-VI vehicles for a routine check-up. However, their fears are assuaged when they see the service bill - similar to that of a BS-IV vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz is the first one to have got its BS-VI car, nonetheless the reclusive diesel, in India. The German manufacturer said that there is no change in the service interval for BS-VI or BS-IV cars in its portfolio. It stays put as one year or 15,000km, whichever is earlier for both petrol as well as diesel cars. Only the diesel cars need to be topped up with Adblue, depending on the vehicle's running. This tank has a capacity of 25 litres and Adblue costs roughly Rs 250/litre and is available at most fuel stations. Adblue if not topped up, can affect the functionining of a BS-VI diesel car. Service costs of a BS-VI petrol/diesel when compared to a BS-IV unit vary. Mercedes-Benz India confirms that the difference is only Rs 4,000 over a three year period, on a car like the C-Class.

At the time of writing this story, Audi India as well as Kia are yet to send in their answers. We will update the story as soon as they send in their responses.