Difference between Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP

Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP – What are the differences? We explain the similarities and differences of both crash test norms.

After the launch of the Bharat NCAP, Global NCAP has announced that it will stop testing cars in India under its ‘Safer Cars for India Programme’, handing over the reins to BNCAP completely. The car safety programme is based heavily on GNCAP’s protocols, however, with a minor difference.

To understand BNCAP and GNCAP better, let’s take a look at both crash test programmes and look at the differences and similarities.

BNCAP and GNCAP – Differences

Under GNCAP, a vehicle can score a maximum of 34 points for adult protection, while BNCAP awards 32 points. Both, GNCAP and BNCAP award 16 points for frontal and side impact tests, but GNCAP awards two more points for seat belt reminders — half a point for each front seat and 1 point for the rear.

BNCAP does not score cars for seat belt reminders, however, to earn a 3-star rating or above, seatbelt reminder for the front is mandatory. This is an interesting aspect, as there was a notice issued to make rear seat belt reminders mandatory and carmakers have also done so.

BNCAP and GNCAP – Similarities

Bharat NCAP is heavily based on Global NCAP as mentioned earlier and there are a lot of similarities in terms of scoring and mandatory equipment.

Child protection

Both, BNCAP and GNCAP award 16 points for the frontal impact test, 8 points for the side impact test, 12 points for the Child Restrain System (CRS), and 13 points based on the usability of ISOFIX mounts, provision of three-point seat belt, and other vehicle-based assessments.

ESC

ESC in cars is optional now, however, from 2024, it will be mandatory for cars to secure a 3-star rating or higher. This is a two-step process — ESC must be a standard fitment in the best-selling variant of a car, and within two years from the test result, it must be standard across all variants of the car and must be a standalone feature.

Side pole impact test

Both programmes state that for cars to pass the side pole impact test, vehicles need to be fitted with some sort of head protection such as airbags. To secure a 5-star rating, 50 percent of a vehicle’s variant needs to have head protection by 2023-end, 70 percent by the end of 2024, 90 percent by 2025, and 100 percent by 2026.

Pedestrian protection

Pedestrian protection is also a crucial factor for GNCAP and BNCAP alike. For cars to secure a high rating, BNCAP requires vehicles to comply with AIS100 norms, which are similar to the UN127 norms GNCAP requires.