Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India’s favourite multijet also a victim

The Maruti DDis will be missed the most followed by the Toyota D-4D as well as the Renault K9K diesel engines.

Diesel is dying a slow death. Or so, we think. Well, worldwide a majority of them are moving away from fossil fuel vehicles altogether. In India though, this will take some time. We have started though by phasing out diesel engines in light of the upcoming BS6 emission rules. This also means that manufacturers are no longer selling popular diesel engines on their models. Here is a look at which all diesel engines have or will be discontinued from April 1, 2020. Read on to find out.

Fiat 1248cc Multijet

This is the national engine. Well, it was. Fiat produced this engine in India from 2008 for the Maruti Swift and thereon it was used by other manufacturers. Not only them, Tata Motors, but Premier, as well as Chevrolet, have also used these engines in their Indian products. The engine was available in two different specifications – 74hp/190Nm and 90hp/200Nm. One could specify the engine with a 5-speed manual or automatic. The reason this engine was loved was because of the explosive turbo kick and the top speed it accorded the car.

Renault 1461cc K9k

The K9k engine was Renault’s star in India. It powered vehicles from the Renault-Nissan coalition here and was exported too. This engine was available in three different power outputs. The lowest of them was for the Micra/Pulse – 64hp/160Nm. Then there was the 85PS trim that boasted torque of 200Nm. The highest was in the Duster AWD that got a 110hp output along with 240Nm. Even the now-discontinued Fluence too had the same engine as the Duster AWD. We loved the torque on offer and the resultant efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki 800cc Ddis

This 800cc engine is essentially a two-cylinder version of the MJD that Maruti built in-house. The engine had 47hp of power and 125Nm. It was first introduced in 2015 in the Celerio diesel and thereon is used to power the Super Carry LCV. The benefits of this engine were unparalleled fuel efficiency and driveability. Downsides include the outright punch and higher NVH. Only a 5-speed manual transmission was available with this engine.

Maruti Suzuki 1498cc Ddis

This engine was developed by Maruti Suzuki by joining two MJDs. Unfortunately, this engine while being introduced as early as only last year, will not be produced for the Indian market post-April 1, 2020. Maruti is now going against the diesel surge and the engine while having the ability to make it past BS6 norms with slight tinkering will not be made. Maruti had developed a 6-speed manual gearbox, it’s first, for this engine. The Ciaz and Ertiga had this engine. This engine promised good driveability and lower NVH.

Hyundai 1396cc CRDi

Hyundai made really smooth diesel engines. In fact, they still do. The 1.4-litre unit is a prime example. It had an explosive turbo and at the same time never sounded gravelly. The fuel efficiency was decent as well. 90hp and 220Nm is what this motor promised and could be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. It was used on the Creta, Verna as well as Elite i20. Sadly though the Grand i10 or Xcent never got it.

Hyundai 1582cc U2 CRDi

The Hyundai 128hp/260Nm, 1582cc U2 CRDi engine had a linear power delivery for which it was loved. It’s smoothness and inherent low NVH also meant that buyers flocked to the showrooms to buy the cars that were powered by this motor. Speaking of which, the engine powered the Verna and Creta.

Toyota 1364cc D4D

Toyota developed this engine specifically for the Indian car market. In 2010 when the Etios twins were launched, this engine was used. The fuel efficiency, as well as the reliability of this engine, was what attracted it to the masses. Power and torque, while not being the class best, were still adequate. The engine was also tuned to cater to different cars including the Corolla Altis. In the latter, the engine produced 86hp and 205Nm. As for the Etios twins, the output was 67hp and 170Nm.

Tata 1047cc Revotorq

The engine had a relatively smaller shelf life but second only to the Maruti 1.5-litre unit. Tata developed this motor as an alternative to the MJD. However, in the process, the 1.05-litre motor produced the same amount of power but far lower torque – 70hp/140Nm. The fuel efficiency was good too. It was in use in the Tiago as well as Tigor. Only a 5-speed manual was paired with this engine.

Volkswagen 1468cc TDi

Volkswagen introduced this engine in late 2015. The TDi was derived from the outgoing 1.6-litre motor but had friction-reducing materials and made more power too. It again was marketed with two different power configurations – 90hp/230Nm and 110hp/250Nm. The diesel clatter was more but then the engine was enjoyable as it offered lots of torque lower down and in mid-range. It was used in the Vento, Polo, Ameo and the Rapid.

Volkswagen 1968cc TDi

The Volkswagen 2.0-litre diesel was a darling as far as the more expensive cars from the line-up were concerned. There was the Audi Q3, A3, A4, Q7, Q5, and Skoda Kodiaq, Octavia… It powered an entire line-up of cars from the German carmaker. However, given the company’s renewed focus towards petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains, this engine had to go. The most famous output of this engine was the 150hp/350Nm configuration.

Mahindra 1198cc mFalcon

Mahindra introduced this engine in 2016 with the KUV100. The KUV was the only car this engine powered and despite its 77hp/190Nm output, the engine didn’t seem as energetic. However, Mahindra engines too are smooth and this one was no different and there was also very little engine noise. Mahindra believes there might be no place for a diesel engine this lower in the pecking order post the BS6 norms and hence this engine has to go.

