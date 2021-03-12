Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Diesel is dead is what many auto trade pundits will tell you. However, this is far from the truth as Hyundai and few other manufacturers will tell you. I remember driving the Volkswagen Vento diesel with a DSG a few days ago and there is no refuting the convenience of a fast shifting auto as well as a happy wallet. Diesels offer you this. Primarily because diesel as a fuel isn’t as sensitive to driving habits as a petrol. A slightly heavy foot will not result in a drastic fuel economy drop. This and the fact that a diesel car usually has long legs and the cost of the fuel too is lower than that of petrol. Under Rs 10 lakh, you will find a few odd diesel cars but in the same price bracket, it is hard to find an automatic being offered. We’ve compiled this list for you.
Well, that sums up the options you currently have in India for a diesel-automatic combination under Rs 3 lakh.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.