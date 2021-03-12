Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

There are only three diesel-automatic cars in this price bracket and the costliest of them is the Honda Amaze with its diesel-CVT combination.

Diesel is dead is what many auto trade pundits will tell you. However, this is far from the truth as Hyundai and few other manufacturers will tell you. I remember driving the Volkswagen Vento diesel with a DSG a few days ago and there is no refuting the convenience of a fast shifting auto as well as a happy wallet. Diesels offer you this. Primarily because diesel as a fuel isn’t as sensitive to driving habits as a petrol. A slightly heavy foot will not result in a drastic fuel economy drop. This and the fact that a diesel car usually has long legs and the cost of the fuel too is lower than that of petrol. Under Rs 10 lakh, you will find a few odd diesel cars but in the same price bracket, it is hard to find an automatic being offered. We’ve compiled this list for you.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is one jazzy-looking car. It is not only stylish but also feature-rich. Hyundai offers a 1.2-litre turbo diesel engine with this car. The engine is good for 73hp of power and 190Nm. One can purchase a Nios diesel automatic starting from Rs 8.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai Aura: The booted version of the Nios, is equally alluring and one of the other sedans in this category. The feature-spec is the same as the Nios while the diesel-AMT combination prices begin from Rs 8.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Honda Amaze: While it may not be the highest-selling sedan in its class, the Honda Amaze offers versatility to customers with the diesel-automatic option. Especially, this one is a proper automatic, with a CVT at the helm of things. The 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine makes 80hp of power and 160Nm of torque. The Amaze diesel-automatic is priced a bit steep, with the asking cost starting from Rs 9.12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Well, that sums up the options you currently have in India for a diesel-automatic combination under Rs 3 lakh.

