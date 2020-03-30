Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

NAIAS will hold its next annual show in June 2021. 2020 NAIAS Chairman Doug North said show officials are also discussing plans for a fundraising activity later this year.

The organisers of the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) have announced that the June 2020 show in Detroit has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping across the world. Furthermore, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is expected to repurpose TCF Center into a temporary field hospital.

“Although we are disappointed, there is nothing more important to us than the health, safety, and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan, and we will do what we can to support our community’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak,” said NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts.

NAIAS will hold its next annual show in June 2021. 2020 NAIAS Chairman Doug North said show officials are also discussing plans for a fundraising activity later this year to benefit the children’s charities that were designated as beneficiaries of the 2020 Charity Preview event.

“We know these organizations rely on the money raised at Charity Preview to fund many wonderful support services for the most vulnerable in our community,” North said. “With this in mind, we will be in touch with charities in the near future to present some ideas.”

North, who will act as Chairman of the 2021 NAIAS, expressed the show’s gratitude to all of its stakeholders.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 NAIAS show, including tickets for the Public Show, Industry Preview and Charity Preview will be fully refunded. Charity Preview ticket holders will be given the option of a refund, or the opportunity to donate the proceeds of their refund to one of the nine designated Charity Preview beneficiaries. The NAIAS ticket office will be in contact with all ticket holders.

