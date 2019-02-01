Design your Tata Harrier the way you like it now! Imaginator live on official website

Tata Harrier was launched in India on 23rd January at a killer starting price of Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering numerous accessories and customisation options with the SUV. The brand has now made Tata Harrier 'Imaginator' live on its official website for India. As the name suggests, with the help of the said feature, a customer can now apply accessories to the Harrier in order to see how the vehicle looks after a particular component is added. Moreover, the Imaginator also shows the price of the selected accessory. Examples of some of the official accessories and customisation options for the Tata Harrier include Humanity Line, mascot, roof rails, ambient lighting, interior mats, chrome touches and more. In order to try out the Imaginator, the customers need to visit the official Tata Motors website and select the 'Build and Book' tab. After this, they will be asked to select details like the city, dealer of their choice along with the variant and colour of the Harrier that they wish to purchase and customise.

Multiple customisation options and accessories are available in two sections namely Exterior and Interior. Customers can select the accessory of their choice and click on 'Add' to see how it looks on the vehicle. Once they are done, they can also have a look at the total cost of their selected accessories by clicking on the 'Build Summary' option. Prospective buyers can also book the Tata Harrier from the company's official website with the selected accessories with a token amount of Rs 30,000. However, due to the waiting period of over 5 months, they will have to wait for the next few months to take the delivery of their Harrier.

Tata Harrier gets power from a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, which is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 140 bhp and 350 Nm. Notable features on the Tata Harrier include auto climate control, multiple terrain drive modes, JBL sound system and more.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!