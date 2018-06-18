Delta Electronics sets up Mumbai’s first DC fast-charger for electric vehicles

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, a power and energy management company, launched the first ever DC Fast-Charger station for electric vehicles (EV) in Mumbai on 5 June. The charger is set up at Maharashtra Mantralaya. The EV charging station was launched by Dr. Harsh Vardhan Union Minister for Science & Technology & Earth Sciences, Government of India and Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Delta India has been operating since 2003 and is a 100% subsidiary of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL.

Delta in India operates in three business categories: Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure. Delta has a strong presence across India with more than 200 channel partners.

“With our new range of electric vehicle charging solutions, we intend to support the GOI’s mission to drive electric mobility,” Akshaye Barbuddhe, Business Head of EV Charging Solutions business of Delta Electronics India, said.

“Our entire suite of solutions in EV Charging including the Bharat Chargers will complement the Indian e-mobility initiative providing a reliable technology and backing of the Delta brand. The DC Fast Charger station that is provided by Delta at Mantralaya has the capacity of 15 kW and is made based on the Bharat EV specifications standard.

“Delta’s comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient advanced EV charging stations will offer solutions to all kind of e-buses, e-cars and commercial electric-vehicle (EV), including the newly launched e-cars such as Tata Tigor and Mahindra Verito. Once fully charged the car battery is able to sustain up to 100 to 120 km. ARAI certified these chargers are designed and manufactured locally further supporting GOI’s Make in India initiative.”

Recently, a service provider of renewable energy solutions Magenta Power, in association with Exicom, installed India's first Solar Charging Station (DC Fast Charge) in Navi Mumbai. Since it is powered by solar energy, the cost comes to nill. Click the link above to read all about it.