Delta Electronics India’s new EV charging solutions to make public charging efficient: Here’s how

Delta Electronics India today inaugurated its state-of-the-art E-Mobility Tech Experience Centre. The centre is said to be a concept that can provide a standardised platform for the industry that will have the ability to support all kinds of configurations and ratings for electric vehicle charging in India. The concept aims to strengthen EV charging infrastructure in India moving forward and accelerate electric vehicle adoption in India.

At the inauguration of the experience centre, Delta also introduced its next-generation charging solutions for electric vehicles. They include DC City Charger and AC Max with which Delta aims to make public charging infrastructure more efficient.

Niranjan S Nayak, Business Head, Delta Electronics India said “We are working towards bringing our deep industry expertise and engineering capabilities to India to fulfil the highly demanding needs of the EV ecosystem players. Delta is Powering Green Mobility and over the last four years, the company has carved a niche for itself in EV Charging solutions by providing competent solutions viz-a-viz international standards. This E-Mobility Tech Experience Centre will reinstate our endeavour to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow.

Akshaye Barbuddhe, Business Head, EV Charging Solution, Delta Electronics India said, “Our E-Mobility Tech Experience Centre is designed to come up with a vehicle to grid solutions in India. We are confident of having an enhanced charging infrastructure offering for our valued customers. Very soon, the possibility of adding renewable energy to EV charging solutions will be a reality. We will be working on a robust scalable roadmap, with a vision to deliver on future-ready, efficient and pioneering product & technology-related answers to ecosystem needs.”

At the experience centre, there are live demonstrations, knowledge-sharing global technology adoption methodology, technology innovation, charging process simulation and integration with multiple hardware, software and cloud servers. Additionally, the Experience centre also demonstrates the Delta’s latest-generation charging solutions which include AC & DC EV chargers such as GB/T, CCS, ChadeMO along with OCA certified Testing Tools, Charging Process Simulators, Load Simulators and Charge Point Operator software platform.