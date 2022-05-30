DeLorean comes back to the future after four decades: New Alpha5 EV revealed

The DMC Alpha5 will be an EV with potentially a range of over 480km and come with the iconic gull-wing doors.

Whether you are a movie buff or a petrol-head, chances are high that you might know about the DMC DeLorean. While the brand had a short and troubled life, the only car they ever made is remembered to this day. Now, in 2022 the DeLorean marquee has returned to the automotive scene after almost four decades with the Alpha5 EV. Inspired by the original DeLorean, the Alpha5 also shares many design and aesthetic cues but aims to also adapt to the ethos of the future. While this is just a digital reveal of the Alpha5, the company is set to premiere the actual vehicle at Pebble Beach Concours d ‘Elegance Award ramp on August 18.

The story of the DMC DeLorean a.k.a DMC-12 is rather unique. This fantastic-looking car was shown to the world as a prototype in 1976 and impressed auto enthusiasts all over the world. It went on sale in 1981 and people soon realized that the car did not have the performance to match its flashy exteriors. The V6 engine was underpowered and the car was too heavy, making it harder to drive. Despite this, the DMC DeLorean became famous, thanks to its inclusion in the Back to the Future movies as a key part of the story.

Also Read 7 iconic cars from pop culture that are not fictional | The Financial Express

DeLorean has listed the estimated performance figures for the base model of the Alpha5 but there is no information on how many variants the car will have. As per the data, the Alpha5 will have an impressive drag coefficient of 0.23cd and a top speed of about 250kmph. As a nod to the Back to the Future movies, the 0-88mph (0-142kmph) time has been stated as 4.35 seconds. The company is aiming to offer the Alpha5 with a battery capacity of more than 100kWh and facilitate a range of over 483km per charge.

The upcoming Alpha5 has been designed by Italdesign, the same company that designed the original DMC-12. One can clearly see the resemblance between the past and the future vehicles. The Alpha5 might have omitted the boxy design for a curvier one but it still comes with a long bonnet at the front and a short tail section. Most importantly, the car retains its gull-wing doors just like the original. There are V-shaped motifs at the front and rear of the EV. One can see the bonnet lines and the rear glass converging together and V-shaped light elements on the front and rear bumper. In fact, once the doors are open, they create also synergise with the V-shaped elements. Another standout exterior feature of the Alpha5 is the light bar stretching across the width of the car.

The Alpha5 is expected to have a length of 4,995mm, a width of 2,044mm and a height of 1,370mm. It will also have a wheelbase of 2300mm. We just hope it does not suffer from the weight issues of the 80s model.

The interior view shows seating for four and a minimalistic cabin. The flat-bottom steering wheel has a rather wide digital instrument cluster behind it and the centre console has a vertical display to act as the infotainment system. Interestingly, unlike most concept cars and vehicles meant for the future, the Alpha5 does not ditch conventional ORVMs for cameras.

Taking design cues from the past to inspire the future, the new EV visibly showcases its iconic DNA. “The Alpha5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean,” said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer of DeLorean Motor Company. “There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honoured the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future…I think we did both with the Alpha5.”