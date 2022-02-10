Deliveries of Porsche Taycan EV begins in India

The first example of the Porsche Taycan EV is delivered in the Indian market via the Porsche Centre Delhi-NCR in a mean-looking Mamba Green colourway.

The Porsche Taycan made its Indian debut late last year. The electric saloon was introduced at a starting price tag of Rs. 1.5 Crore. The Taycan was launched in a slew of variants in our market. Talking of the first-ever example that is delivered in India, it is the Taycan Turbo. It dons a Mamba Green paint scheme, and it is delivered via Porsche Center Delhi-NCR. On the inside, this particular example features Olea in Truffle Brown finish for the Club Leather interior.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo is priced at Rs. 2.08 Crore, ex-showroom. The Taycan Turbo boasts a peak power output of 500 kW, which aids it with a top speed of 260 kmph. The electric Porsche’s Turbo trim can also do a 0-100 kmph acceleration run in just 3.2 seconds. The Turbo S version of the Taycan EV can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in only 2.8 seconds. Although, the top speed remains the same at 260 kmph.

Twin electric motors mounted one of each axle is what the Porsche Taycan Turbo comes with. They together develop 850 Nm of peak torque. The battery has a rated capacity of 93.4kWh battery in the Turbo trim, and it is claimed to deliver a range of 420 km on a full charge. Moreover, it takes 9 hours to charge via a regular charger, while the 50 kW rapid-charger brings down the time to one and a half four for juicing up the batteries up to 80 per cent.

Watch Video | Porsche Taycan EV Walkaround:

The Taycan dons a tastefully-designed silhouette that is every bit appealing. On the inside, it features five displays in total. The instrument console, infotainment unit, climate control module, passenger display, and rear climate control module are all touch-enabled displays. Also, the car comes with four-zone climate control. The interior layout is a typical Porsche affair here, and the materials used are top-notch. Moreover, a 366-litre boot is available on the Taycan, along with 88-litre storage space under the hood.