Delhi Police to now issue traffic offence notices through SMS, Speed Post for contactless enforcement

Delhi Police have come up with a contactless method for traffic law enforcement making use of messaging service and Speed Post. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Delhi Police pointed out that the traffic police had issued 1,00,436 notices through SMS and 80 notices through speed post under compoundable offence category based on violations captured by cameras, between 25 March till 17 May.

The traffic department of Delhi Police issued 7,998 notices during lockdown for improper parking through data captured by cameras installed across the city. Over the period from 25 March to 26 April, more than 4 lakh challans were issued.

The measures are being taken to reduce contact between violators and traffic police personnel during the coronavirus pandemic. Besides this, the police are also working to decongest the roads as lockdown guidelines have been relaxed considerably.

“With more vehicles on the road now, our emphasis is on junction management, and prioritising action against improper parking and lane violation,” Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hasan told The Indian Express.

“Police immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement in order to protect the health of police personnel and public when the lockdown was enforced in March,” said a statement issued by the traffic police. “A road safety and corona sensitisation campaign for commercial vehicle drivers was done at Burari ground and safety kits were distributed to drivers.”

There are now virtual courts in place that allow online payment of traffic violation challans. According to Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, the violator will receive a special summons on their mobile phone. The summons will allow the violator the option of challenging the charges or pay the fine. If the violator decides to challenge the fine, the web portal will provide the option for the same as well.

