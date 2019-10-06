Delhi Traffic Police to focus on stricter traffic law implementation during festive season, creates two teams

As the festive season begins, the Delhi Traffic Police is tightening its belt to see through a stricter implementation of traffic laws in the national capital. The traffic department has been divided into two teams that include 300 teams that have been deployed for prosecution and over 350 for traffic regulation. Sources told The Indian Express that this is a pilot project and the department will monitor the situation.

If the response is positive, the department will go ahead with the plan. For now, the traffic police have installed 34 speed cameras at several locations across the city as speeding remains one of the most common offences. More such cameras will be installed in the coming days, a senior police official said.

The amendments made to the Motor Vehicles Act were put into effect on 1st September this year. The act now imposes much stricter penalties on traffic law violators with some fines having been increased by 10-20 times compared to the previous act.

“In view of the festive season, we have done strategic planning for the regulation of traffic and enforcement of traffic laws. Our special priority is smooth regulation of traffic during the morning and evening peak hours,” Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hassan told Indian Express.

“As of now, we have bifurcated traffic staff into two groups, in which one set of teams will focus on smooth regulation of traffic at vital junctions so that there is no traffic congestion. We have formed over 300 teams for prosecution and over 350 for the regulation of traffic.”

2019 Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill Passed: Traffic fines go up by 20 times, see the entire list

The regulation teams will be assisted by the prosecution teams responsible for detecting and prosecuting violations, JCP (Traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said.

“This ensures that the regulation of traffic is not affected while enforcing laws and rules for the safety of passengers. Special deployment has been made in places of Durga Puja, Diwali Mela and market areas in view of increased footfall,” he added.