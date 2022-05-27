Delhi to conduct evening driving tests for citizens seeking a license

As per the Delhi government, 2,500 driving tests in the evening or night shifts have been conducted since May 1.

The Delhi government has launched three new automated driving test tracks for evening and night test drives for people looking to get a license. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inaugurated the three test drive locations in Mayur Vihar, Vishwas Nagar and Shakurbasti.

The Delhi government began the trial of automated driving test track at the end of April and Gahlot formally launched on May 25.”17 cameras of high resolution have been installed, which capture real-time footage and images, for the driving test to be closely monitored,” said Mr. Gahlot.

According to the minister, the automated driving test tracks will essentially check 20 driving skills of a new driver under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1999. The night driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track in slots between 5 pm and 7 pm and only 45 appointments will be booked daily on each track.

As per the Delhi government, 2,500 driving tests in the evening or night shifts have been conducted since May 1. The Delhi government also plans to add eight new automated driving test tracks at educational institutions to decrease waiting times. It is estimated that after the commissioning of night shifts at all 12 Automatic Driving Test Tracks, 3,000 appointment schedules will be available per day.

The Delhi Transport Department has entrusted the Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic driving test tracks. Along with this, the responsibility of the operator supervision of all 12 automatic driving test track centres has been given to Rosmerta Technology Limited.