Confused with different speed limits across city? Delhi Police publishes speed chart

According to the chart, the speed limit for any road between Outer Ring Road and Ring Road is fixed at 50 km/h, while Barapullah Elevated Road and Salimgarh Bypass have a speed limit of 70 km/h.

Published: July 15, 2020 2:05 PM

There has been a spree of wrongly issued challans lately with queries like ‘I wasn’t even driving that day’ littering Delhi Traffic Police’s Twitter page. This forced the police to make an additional mail id available to the public recently where they can get their challan verified. But ever so often the confusion is caused by the varying speed limits across the city. It is 50 km/h and then it changes to 40 km/h not far away, and you arrive home to a speeding ticket. To clarify this confusion, the Delhi Traffic Police has published a list of speed limits for different roads across the city.

Several complaints received by the police include the road users claiming that they did not notice the speed limit or that two different signs read two different limits. For eg, the Barapullah Elevated Road has different speed limits for different sections.

Speed limits on roads are adjusted based on the volume of traffic, congestion, number of past incidents, etc, and are updated at specified intervals. But now, road users can get clarification by referring to the list which is expected to be updated regularly. Above is a snippet of some of the speed limits. Head to www.delhitrafficpolice.nic.in for the full list.

Also read: Challenging traffic challans from home gets easier! Delhi gets more Virtual Courts

Motorists can also challenge traffic challans through virtual courts. Strengthening its digital infrastructure, the Indian Judicial System conducted the e-inauguration of the second phase of Virtual Court projects in Delhi in May this year. The project liberates the energies of 20 judges of the Delhi district judiciary through these virtual courts.

Traffic offenders can now challenge challans virtually. According to Section 208 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998, the violator is sent a summons on their mobile phone which gives the violator an option to challenging the charges or pay the fine.

