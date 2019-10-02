Delhi sees a massive drop in traffic challans: Here’s why!

For the month of September 2019, the number of challans issued in the National Capital saw a decline of 66 per cent in comparison to the same month last year. According to an analysis done by the Traffic Police, during the month of September last year, a total of 5,24,819 challans were issued in Delhi. However, the total number of challans dropped to just 1,73921 during the same month this year. This development comes within a month after the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force.

According to the Police, the reason why there is such a significant drop in the number of challans issued in Delhi is that, post the implementation of the new MV Act, all the cases pertaining to traffic violations are being sent to the court as compounding power has not been given to the police. In addition to this, there has been a focus on strict regulation along with improving compliance and effective enforcement.

The new Motor Vehicles Act was implemented across the country on September 1. It imposes hefty fines for traffic violations and seeks to tighten road traffic regulations. For certain violations, fines have been increased as much as ten times the amount which was stipulated earlier. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who has been at the centre of the changes brought to the MV Act, has often stepped forward to defend the same. He has said that the revisions have been introduced in order to make road users obey traffic rules and hence, make Indian roads safer.

Though most of the states have implemented the new MV Act as it is, some have decided to do the same but with a reduction in the challan amount. On the other hand, states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have decided not to implement the new regulations at all.

Inputs: PTI