Delhi Police can now catch traffic offenders 24×7: 10 locations where new automated system is installed

Delhi Police, in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki, today announced the launch of a new traffic management system which will enable the force to detect traffic violators at any time and automatically send challans to them. Maruti Suzuki and Delhi Police are collectively implementing Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS) and Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS) in the city. The main objective of the new system is to eliminate human intervention and the subjectivity a traffic violation situation is put through. This means that now escaping a traffic violation like jumping a traffic light or over speeding will be nearly impossible.

The new project has been kick-started in Delhi already and in its initial stage, it will cover a 14 km stretch along the ring road in Delhi – from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan. Over 100 HD cameras have been installed across 10 high traffic intensity junctions along the 14 km stretch.





The 10 high-traffic junctions with RLVDS and SVDS installed are Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Moolchand, Lal Sai Market, Lajpat Nagar-Captain Gaur, Sriniwaspuri, Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan junctions.

The Delhi Traffic Police will monitor the live feed from the cameras from its control room at Todapur Command Center at Delhi Traffic Police Headquarters in Naraina.

According to MORTH Road Accident Data 2017, over 1.5 lakh people in India lose their lives in road accidents, which is about 400 live a day. Delhi tops the list of cities with the highest road accident-related deaths. In 2017, more than 1500 people died in road accidents, which is equivalent to four deaths each day.

The data further revealed that 37% of total accidents take place on junctions, 37% of the total road fatalities take place on junctions, and uncontrolled junctions account for 73% of fatalities at road junctions.