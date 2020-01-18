Delhi-NCR residents can now buy a Hyundai car online: Here’s how!

Customers in Delhi-NCR can now buy a Hyundai car online without visiting the dealer showroom even once. The country’s second-largest car maker has rolled out an online sales platform – Click to Buy – for end-to-end car purchase.

Hyundai Motor India will be the second manufacturer after Maruti Suzuki to offer the entire car buying process at the customers’ door step. FE had first reported on October 16 that Maruti has started home delivery services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and even some select Tier-II towns. Post registering, customers can choose the Hyundai model and configure the vehicle of their choice along with the financing options.

The users will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle, and customer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said the ‘click to buy’ platform is the first online sales platform to cater to the needs of new-age digital customers. “The retail selling has witnessed a tremendous shift since the last decade and the new generation is immensely inclined to buy products online,” Kim said.