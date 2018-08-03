Delhi Metro launches electric vehicles to boost last mile connectivity for metro stations

To boost the last mile connectivity in metro stations in Delhi, Dwarka, Gurgaon and Faridabad, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation along with SmartE, a startup that operates India’s largest electric vehicle fleet have expanded its operations in the capital. A new service was flagged by Delhi Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal at Dwarka Sector 10 Metro station. SmartE now operates over 800+ electric three-wheelers in Delhi/NCR.
SmartE says that its partnership with DMRC currently delivers over 50,000 + rides to commuters every day and has served over 25 million pollution-free rides in the last three years ever since its inception.
Goldie Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, SmartE, said, “It is a proud moment for us today as we expand our operations in the national capital of the country. It underscores our commitment to making last-mile commute easy, safe, affordable and eco-friendly for everyone. We look forward to serving nearly 20,000 commuters daily in the first phase of the Delhi Pilot."
SmartE further plans to have a fleet of over 1 lakh electric vehicles by 2022, it is believed that this will drastically help in cutting down pollution. The electric three-wheelers are made-in-India and are equipped with GPS tracking and sensors. The company has priced its service very economically with fares starting at Rs 10 for first two kms and Rs 5 per km thereafter. Further, the company is also working towards integrating the Delhi Metro smartcard to these electric last mile connectivity vehicles.
As part of its Delhi Pilot, Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Ltd (REIL), a leading PSU, has helped set up the EV charging infrastructure along with SmartE’s energy partners, Exicom Power Solutions.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.