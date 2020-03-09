Delhi-ites top list of spontaneous outstation travellers by car, says Ola Cabs

Ola in its survey found out that Delhi people usually top when it comes to planning outstation road trips and making sure they are realised.

Come holidays and especially the long ones with weekends woven in, it’s time to party. Or perhaps go on outings with family. While a self-drive rental makes more sense, there is also the possibility that more often than not one will want to relax and go. Ola Cabs wants to step in and bridge this. A recent survey done by Ola Cabs suggests that Delhi tops the list of outstation customers during a long holiday duration. A whopping 74 per cent customers choose to spontaneously travel with their friends and family in 2019. Delhites, the reports suggest, are the only ones who actually make sure that their plans are realised. Yes, those with Goa plans, we are looking at you.

Ola says that cities like Mumbai and Bangalore are right behind in this trend at 32 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. Ola says that these customers are the ones who want “seamless, flexible, cost-effective and reliable service.” For this very reason, Ola says that they are the preferred choice, with as much as cabs available for outstation travels 45 minutes before the trip.

Another interesting trend noted by Ola is 21 per cent of the total trips booked from Delhi through Ola Outstation were for heritage visits to Agra, Jaipur, and Panipat. Contrary to the popular belief, only five per cent of rides were booked for hill stations like Dehradun, Mussoorie, Shimla and Nainital while nine per cent of the rides were booked by pilgrims to visit places like Mathura, Haridwar and Kurukshetra. Down goes those Goa plans. Again!

Have you made any such plans before and cancelled them at the last moment? Do let us know on our social media channels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.