Delhi High Court directs Police to take action against ‘jugaad’ vehicles, here’s why

Delhi High Court has asked the Police to take necessary and appropriate action against hybrid rickshaws, also known as 'jugaads' that are made from parts sourced from various vehicles. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the direction to Delhi Police Commissioner on a PIL alleging that such hybrid vehicles were plying without registration or insurance, Moreover, these vehicles were mostly driven by people without any proper driving licence. With the direction, the court disposed of the plea by Delhi resident Shiv Kumar, represented by advocate Rajdipa Behura, who has claimed that though 'jugaads' have been brought under the ambit of Motor Vehicles Act, there were no guidelines in place to regulate them.

Behura told the bench that either the 'jugaads' should be banned or proper guidelines should be put in place to regulate them as was done in the case of e-rickshaws. Central government standing counsel Ravi Prakash and advocate Farman Ali Magray, appearing for the Transport Ministry, told the court that it was complying with the Supreme Court's May 2013 direction to ensure 'jugaads' are not permitted to ply without adhering to the requirements of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Prakash and Magray told the bench that the ministry has already issued a circular to all the state governments to take action against 'jugaads' in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act. Kumar, in his plea, had said that he filed the instant petition after witnessing such "makeshift vehicles made from tyres of a motorbike, the handle and engine of a Bajaj scooter fitted to a body of a cycle cart/ rickshaw" carrying goods in the heavy traffic near Kotla Mubarakpur here.

