Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Delhi Government has banned the entry of petrol and diesel transport vehicles in the National Capital from November 27 till December 3. However, EVs and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) vehicles are allowed.

India’s national capital, New Delhi, and the entire NCR region have been battling against serious air pollution since the last few weeks. However, according to the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, the pollution level in New Delhi is now reducing to an improved Air Quality Index (AQI) similar to pre-Diwali days. So, to maintain it even further and improve the air quality in the city, the government has taken a slew of steps. One of them is to impose a ban on entry of petrol and diesel transport vehicles in Delhi from 27th November to 3rd December 2021.

Watch Video | MG ZS EV Review – Living with an Electric Car in India:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a press briefing after the high-level meet of stakeholders to control air pollution in the national capital, Gopal Rai, Delhi Government’s Environment Minister said, “From November 27, only CNG-run and electric vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, will be allowed to enter Delhi. All other vehicles will remain banned till December 3.” It was assumed that there will be a complete ban on all petrol and diesel vehicles. However, the minister during the press briefing itself later clarified that it is applicable only to trucks, tempos, and other transport vehicles and not to all vehicles.

It is worth mentioning that the entry of heavy commercial vehicles carrying non-essential items into the national capital was already banned from November 22 to combat air pollution. Gopal Rai also urged the general public and its government staff to use public transport. He added, “We have also decided to deploy special CNG buses for major colonies like Timarpur and Gulabi Bagh among others from where Delhi government employees commute for the office. We will start shuttle bus service from Delhi Secretariat to ITO and Indraprastha metro stations for the employees.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.