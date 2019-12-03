Delhi-Ajmer-Delhi road condition: Must read before your next trip to Rajasthan

If you reside in Delhi-NCR, there is a healthy chance that you are one of those who often search for nearby destinations that are 7 to 8-hour drive away for a weekend escape. Out of all the places that are in such proximity, Ajmer is one destination that people highly prefer. We were recently on a road trip to Ajmer from Delhi and back and this story broadly reveals the road conditions between the two places. So, here is what you need to keep in mind and how the roads will treat you for this 400+ km one-side journey. First, it is better to leave Delhi during late hours or early morning as doing so will help you beat the heavy traffic. The expressway to Jaipur is six-lane for the majority of the distance, however, it is not pleasantly smooth throughout. There is a significant amount of traffic even during late nights but you can maintain an average speed of 80 to 90 kmph. The road till Neemrana is well maintained but there are some parts in between that are poorly lit and hence, you will need to completely rely on the lights of your vehicle.

Once you cross Neemrana, the road is not smooth throughout till Behror and you will find some rough patches in between. After crossing Kotputli, now might be the time that you want to take a break and if you want to have some good hygienic food at a decent place, you can stop at Hotel Highway King at Shahpura. There on, the road conditions are great again till Jaipur. 40 km before Jaipur, you will see Jaipur Byepass on your left and you can take it to go to Ajmer and beyond if you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city. Doing so will save at least 1 hour.

The said road meets the Jaipur-Ajmer six-lane express highway at 200 ft byepass. Jaipur-Ajmer highway is indeed one of the finest highways in the country and is very well maintained. Far better than the Delhi-Jaipur highway, this one has lesser traffic compared to the former which just adds to the riding/driving experience. The highway is super smooth till Kishangarh after which it narrows down for some kms. When you are about to reach Kishangarh, there is a flyover that is under construction at present and hence, the road further narrows down to a single lane road for almost 2 km. Beyond that, the highway is back to normal.

Now talking of the return journey, the Ajmer-Jaipur highway is the same on this side of the road as well. Just when you are about to enter Jaipur city, at the 200 ft byepass, you can take the byepass road that is on the left in order to avoid the city and save time. The said road is a bit rough for a few kms after which it is back to smooth. The said highway meets the road that enters Jaipur city at Chandwaji. The highway is flat till Shahpura after which there are some undulations that continue till you cross Neemrana. Post that, the highway is smooth again till you enter Delhi.

Key things to keep in mind:

As already mentioned, the entire stretch from Delhi to Ajmer and back is not lit throughout and hence, make sure the headlights of your vehicle are working properly. Also, there are a total of 7 toll booths on the aforementioned route and there is a good chance that you will find long queues at these. At some of the toll plaza, the waiting time can stretch to even 15 minutes. Also, on the Ajmer-Jaipur expressway, there are SoS emergency telephones almost every 2 km and hence, you can use these in case of an emergency possibly when your phone is out of charge.

We hope this article helped! Ride/drive safe and happy motoring!