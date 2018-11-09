Delhi Air Pollution: Govt urges Delhiites not to use private diesel cars/SUVs: Bans entry of trucks in Delhi

To reduce the alarming high pollution levels in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), the Transport Department, Delhi Government has banned the entry of medium and heavy-duty trucks and goods carriers from entering the Delhi for three nights starting 8th November 2018. This notification comes Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority directed the Delhi Government on 6th November to take these steps. The Delhi Traffic Police and MCD have been directed to enforce this ban on trucks movement in Delhi on these goods vehicles.

Furthermore, EPCA and the Delhi Government has urged people of Delhi not to use privately owned diesel-powered vehicles for the next few days till the Delhi smog settles down. Vehicle owners are also directed not to park the vehicles at the borders of Delhi to avoid congestion. Vehicles and trucks bound for other states should bypass Delhi and use other alternative routes which will help to reduce the overall vehicular pollution in the National Capital.

During the truck ban, these three days, trucks carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, egg, ice and petroleum products will be exempted from this ban. This will ensure the movement of essential commodities remains unaffected. The truck ban in Delhi will lift on 11th November 2018 at 11 pm.

India Meteorological Department has confirmed that current air quality in Delhi is 'Very Poor' and the situation will get worse in the next few days due to the northwesterly winds leading to the impact of stubble burning.

As per the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi & NCR (GRAP) the ban of trucks comes into play when Particulate Matte (PM 2.5) cross 300 microgramme per cubic meter and PM10 levels rise over 500 microgramme per cubic metre. The last time a European city had such high levels of pollution, a national emergency was declared and the entire city was shut down.

As such a short notice, if the trucks are not stopped at least 30 kms before the Delhi border get ready to face some troubles at the borders of Delhi.