Definition of car changing rapidly, electrification & autonomy next step forward: Elektrobit

Elektrobit India started operations with the objective to tap into its engineering offerings. Sundaresan says that the India market has proven to be substantially different from most international markets

Elektrobit (EB), a global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, recently marked five years in India. Placing itself as a critical part of innovation for the company across the globe over the past five years, Elektrobit India is consistently contributing across product development and customer programs in the areas of highly automated driving, car connectivity and security, and user experience. We got in touch with Satish Sundaresan, Vice President Elektrobit Automotive GmbH & Managing Director– Elektrobit India to know more about the company’s progress in the field of automotive technology and the more recent launch of new products as well.

After acquisition from Continental in 2015, Elektrobit continues to operate as an independent entity which, Sundaresan says, sped up R&D over the past five years leading to Elektrobit India becoming the largest R&D centre for the company. Elektrobit India contributes to the company’s global supplies in terms of software products like ECU, connected tech, autonomy, HMI and others.

Answering the inevitable question about the state of operations during the pandemic, especially during the second wave of COVID-19 ravaging India, Sundaresan states that revenue for Elektrobit India has remained unaffected although some products & tech were phased out during this time.

Also read: India will need 4 lakh charging stations to serve 20 lakh electric vehicles by 2026: Report

Elektrobit India started operations with the objective to tap into its engineering offerings. Sundaresan says that the India market has proven to be substantially different from most international markets, however, the definition of the car is now rapidly changing in the country. What earlier only used to revolve around fuel economy has now moved to how sound a car is in terms of electronic features, including IoT-based tech. Younger buyers are willing to experience varied offerings from automotive companies and they don’t shy away from taking loans to bring home a better car.

Considering Elektrobit is focussing on electrification and autonomy, the company rolled out software offerings in the fields. The company launched EB Assist Test Lab in 2019. It is a cloud-based system to accelerate the development of automated driving. Also, the latest addition to its software offerings is a Vehicle-to-Grid communication system for EVs.

EB Assist is a cloud-based tool for end-to-end validation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) systems. Available on Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure, the EB Assist Test Lab provides distributed teams with a single solution to more easily manage petabytes of driving-scene data generated in real and simulated test drives during the validation and verification process, collaborate and ultimately bring the latest features into production more quickly.

Earlier this month, Elektrobit announced two major additions to its AUTOSAR product line that provide carmakers and suppliers with a single, complete solution for secure, ISO 15118-compliant communication between an electric vehicle (EV) and charging station. The solution makes it easier and faster to develop next-generation EVs with the advanced vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities required by the ISO 15118 standard, within an AUTOSAR development environment for electronic control units (ECUs).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.