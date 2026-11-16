Defender Sport EV development confirmed by JLR CEO

Jaguar Land Rover will start production of its all-electric Defender Sport in 2027, with a global debut planned for next year, expanding the Defender range and replacing the Evoque. The new SUV will be built on the Electric Modular Architecture at Halewood.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has confirmed that production of its all-electric Defender Sport will begin in 2027, with the new SUV expected to make its global debut by early next year. The model will mark an expansion of the Defender range and sit below the existing Defender 90, 110 and 130 body styles.

Speaking during the company’s second-quarter earnings call, JLR chief executive PB Balaji said production of the Range Rover electric GT and the Defender electric would begin at its Halewood facility in Merseyside, UK, next year. “The GT and the Defender electric start off in Halewood next year,” he said.

JLR is also developing a hybrid version of the Defender Sport, with Balaji confirming that work on the powertrain is “fully underway”. However, the hybrid model is not expected to be ready alongside the all-electric Defender Sport.

New platform and positioning

The Defender Sport will be based on JLR’s Electric Modular Architecture (EMA), which will also underpin the Range Rover electric GT. The SUV is expected to measure just over 4.5 metres in length and feature four-wheel drive. Details of its battery capacity, motor configuration and driving range have not yet been disclosed.

The company has not confirmed the final name of the SUV. While it is widely referred to as the Defender Sport

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Production shift at Halewood

The new SUV will be manufactured at JLR’s Halewood plant, which currently produces the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. The Defender Sport will replace the Evoque, with production of the latter scheduled to end later in 2027. The Discovery Sport, meanwhile, will make way for the Range Rover electric GT.

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JLR is also preparing to discontinue the Range Rover Velar as part of a broader restructuring of its model portfolio.

India launch outlook

JLR has not indicated whether the Defender Sport EV will be introduced in India next year. Meanwhile, Jaguar has commenced bookings in India for the Type 01, its four-door electric GT built on the dedicated JEA platform.

The electric luxury flagship delivers 1,030PS of power and a claimed range of 640km. It is scheduled to make its public debut in India in the second half of 2027.