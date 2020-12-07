December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

S-Presso sales are likely to have seen a slight slump after the GNCAP reports came out. Hence these discounts will help attract buyers.

By:December 7, 2020 10:32 AM

Maruti Suzuki has stayed on the top for a very long time and looks like its dominance will not be challenged in the near future. However, the Indian carmaker is ensuring that it stays on top by not only introducing new cars but also giving discounts on its cars. December being the last month of the year, customers are usually skeptical about buying a new car. The perception is that the car is a 2020 build and hence will fetch a tad lower resale value. If you are beyond this notion, then these deals are for you. On a new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, customers will get Rs 15,000 cash discount. S-Presso sales are likely to have seen a slight slump after the GNCAP reports came out. Hence these discounts will help attract buyers. A corporate discount of Rs 6,000 is also been offered.

Those looking to exchange their old cars with the S-Presso stand to gain an additional Rs 15,000 off. As for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, a cash discount of Rs 25,000 is being offered. A higher Rs 20,000 exchange bonus is also on offer. The aforementioned corporate discount is also applicable. These discounts are applicable to all variants of the Celerio. Considering that this generation of the car is going to be phased out soon, Maruti Suzuki will want to relieve dealers of their existing stock before introducing the next-gen Celerio in India.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki S-Presso review

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has a Rs 8,000 discount on it. At the same time, the CNG trims have Rs 13,000 off on them as well. The exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is applicable on all the variants. One of Maruti’s most popular models, the Swift, has a Rs 20,000 cash discount on it. The exchange bonus is also on the same lines. This makes buying the Swift a no-nonsense affair. The Swift, again, is expected to have a facelift soon along with an updated engine. Maruti wanting to push sales with discounts then is quite understandable.

The Swift’s brother with a bigger boot, the Dzire, has a Rs 9,500 cash discount on it. As far as the exchange bonus is concerned, its Rs 20,000. Depending on the dealer, customers will get additional discounts and of course bargaining skills come in handy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

Nissan Kicks year-end discount is mouth-watering: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Hyundai Creta rival

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

F1 2020: Bottas claims Sakhir GP pole as Russell impresses with Mercedes front-row lockout

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

'No helmet, no petrol' rule to resume in this city in December

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Updated KTM 125 Duke arrives at dealerships: Expected price, features, design changes

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Mumbai's BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December