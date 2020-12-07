December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

S-Presso sales are likely to have seen a slight slump after the GNCAP reports came out. Hence these discounts will help attract buyers.

Maruti Suzuki has stayed on the top for a very long time and looks like its dominance will not be challenged in the near future. However, the Indian carmaker is ensuring that it stays on top by not only introducing new cars but also giving discounts on its cars. December being the last month of the year, customers are usually skeptical about buying a new car. The perception is that the car is a 2020 build and hence will fetch a tad lower resale value. If you are beyond this notion, then these deals are for you. On a new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, customers will get Rs 15,000 cash discount. S-Presso sales are likely to have seen a slight slump after the GNCAP reports came out. Hence these discounts will help attract buyers. A corporate discount of Rs 6,000 is also been offered.

Those looking to exchange their old cars with the S-Presso stand to gain an additional Rs 15,000 off. As for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, a cash discount of Rs 25,000 is being offered. A higher Rs 20,000 exchange bonus is also on offer. The aforementioned corporate discount is also applicable. These discounts are applicable to all variants of the Celerio. Considering that this generation of the car is going to be phased out soon, Maruti Suzuki will want to relieve dealers of their existing stock before introducing the next-gen Celerio in India.

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR has a Rs 8,000 discount on it. At the same time, the CNG trims have Rs 13,000 off on them as well. The exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 is applicable on all the variants. One of Maruti’s most popular models, the Swift, has a Rs 20,000 cash discount on it. The exchange bonus is also on the same lines. This makes buying the Swift a no-nonsense affair. The Swift, again, is expected to have a facelift soon along with an updated engine. Maruti wanting to push sales with discounts then is quite understandable.

The Swift’s brother with a bigger boot, the Dzire, has a Rs 9,500 cash discount on it. As far as the exchange bonus is concerned, its Rs 20,000. Depending on the dealer, customers will get additional discounts and of course bargaining skills come in handy.

