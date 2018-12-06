December car discounts: Up to Rs 90,000 off on Hyundai cars and more

Year-end car discounts: As the year 2018 is soon coming to a close, several car manufacturers are announcing discounts and benefits across their product lineup. While yesterday we reported of Ford's Midnight Surprise offer which has some pretty good prizes with every Ford car purchased between 7 December to 9 December, now Hyundai has announced some neat discounts on all its cars, including the 2018 Verna. Besides the discounts, Hyundai India has also revealed a special price for the Grand i10 Sportz at Rs 5.99 lakh and Xcent VTVT (S) at Rs 5.39 lakh.

Hyundai's discount spree called 'December Delight' includes offers on its smallest car Eon to its flagship SUV in India, the Tucson. All Hyundai cars come with 3 years/unlimited km warranty, along 3 years roadside assistance.

2018 Hyundai Verna: The Verna is available with a discount of Rs 50,000 on both petrol and diesel trims. All benefits will be valid till 31 December 2018 or until stocks last.

Hyundai Grand i10: Hyundai is offering discounts of Rs 75,000 on the petrol Grand i10 and Rs 85,000 for its diesel trim.

Ford ‘Midnight Surprise’ 2018 edition: Ford Figo & prizes worth Rs 11 crore on offer

Hyundai Elite i20 & i20 Active: Both i20 and i20 Active are available at benefits of Rs 50,000 on petrol and diesel trims during the month of December.

Hyundai Xcent: The manufacturer is offering a discount of Rs 90,000 on petrol and diesel trims of the Xcent. Hyundai Elantra: The Elantra is available with a discount of Rs 30,000 on petrol and diesel. There is also an offer of free insurance and exchange bonus on the Elantra

Hyundai Tucson: Yearend benefits on the Tucson include Rs 30,000 discount, free insurance and an exchange bonus as well. Besides these, Hyundai also has special offers for teachers, doctors, CAs, SMEs and select corporates.