December car discounts: Toyota offers benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh before price hike in January

December car discounts: Toyota Kirloskar recently announced that it will be increasing the price of its cars by 4% starting January 2019. Before that though, the manufacturer has good news for car buyers in the form of some really neat discounts and benefits. The offers will be valid on cars being delivered till 31 December 2018 and only on some variants specified by the company. Toyota cars are also available at CSD canteen outlets and there are additional benefits for government and corporate employees.

Toyota Innova Crysta: One of the best-selling MPVs in India, Toyota Crysta will retail with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. Toyota Yaris: The Yaris is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with an offer of 'Buy Now, Pay in March 2019'.

Toyota Fortuner: A hot favourite SUV in India, the Fortuner has a year-end benefit offer of Rs 45,000. Toyota Corolla Altis: The Corolla Altis gets the highest amount of benefits worth up to Rs 1.1 lakh.

Toyota Etios Liva & Platinum Etios: Toyota is offering benefits of up to Rs 23,000 on Etio Liva and of up to Rs 38,000 on Platinum Etios.

Toyota will be increasing the prices of its cars by 4% starting January 2019. Toyota says that an increase in manufacturing cost and pressure on rising input costs has forced the company and the industry to put the extra burden on its customers.

Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner and other sedans’ price hike: Buy now or pay more

Toyota says that there has been an impact in the cost of manufacturing of vehicles due to rupee depreciation. For some time now the company has been absorbing the additional costs all this while, protecting the customers from the price hike.

Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Yaris, Toyota Etios Liva, Toyota Etios sedan, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry Hybrid are some of the major vehicles that will undergo price hike starting the new year 2019.