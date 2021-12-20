December 2021 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering great benefits on its lineup

Buying a Maruti Suzuki car this December can be a great opportunity. The company is offering lucrative deals on its various models, except for their CNG trims.

Maruti Suzuki has one of the longest lineups in the Indian market. The carmaker also posts the highest figure on the sales tally every month. With high anticipation to close the tally for this year with even better figures, the carmaker is extending high discounts on its models this month. While the carmaker hasn’t officially announced the deals on its lineup, the discounts have been confirmed with dealerships. So if you are looking to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this month, it could be the perfect time to fetch a great deal.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Cars Discount

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

The most affordable of all offerings is the Alto 800 from the Japanese carmaker’s stable. It is currently being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 2,500.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The minuscule SUV is often loved by the audience for its funky looks and high ground clearance. This month, the S-Presso can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 33,000, which include a cash benefit of Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Moreover, a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000 is applicable.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the only van that the carmaker has in its lineup right now. It can be bought with benefits of Rs. 28,000. It comprises an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the best-selling models of the Japanese giant in the Indian space. Still, the company is extending discounts of up to Rs. 33,000 purchasing the WagonR this month. The discounts comprise Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 20,000 cash benefit, and Rs. 3,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio has just been launched in the new-gen iteration. However, it can be bought with a cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, which are being offered from the dealer’s end.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

No doubt, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most celebrated choices among Indian enthusiasts. It gets a rev-happy motor, and the dynamics are sorted as well. Currently, the Swift can be bought with a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Swift based sedan – Dzire, is also available with great offers, as is the case with the Swift. A cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000 are applicable on purchasing the Dzire this month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the top-selling compact SUVs in the Indian market. Nevertheless, it is available with a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, while the exchange bonus goes up to Rs. 15,000. Also, a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000 is available on the Vitara Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Cars Discount

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The smallest and the most affordable offering from Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa chain of outlets is the Ignis. It can be had with an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The Ignis further comes with a corporate discount of Rs. 2,500.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback is available with discounts of up to Rs. 33,000. The deal includes a cash benefit of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The C-segment sedan from Maruti Suzuki – Ciaz, is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. Moreover, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also applicable on the purchase of the Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is the company’s take on products like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. If bought this month, a discount of Rs. 50,000 can be available on the S-Cross, comprising a cash benefit of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

No Discounts

The company is not offering discounts on models like the XL6 and Ertiga. Also, no benefits are applicable on the purchase of CNG trims of Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, and Ertiga.