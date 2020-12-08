December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

You’re in luck if you’re looking to buy a new Mahindra SUV in December 2020. Mahindra is offering heavy discounts and benefits in December 2020.

By:December 8, 2020 11:42 AM

Mahindra dealerships are offering heavy discounts across the product range in December 2020. Depending on the product, select Mahindra dealers are offering anywhere between around Rs 20,000 all the way up to Rs 3 lakh. They come in the forms of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts and complimentary accessories packages. These discounts are being offered on the Bolero, Scorpio, Marazzo, XUV 300, XUV 500 and the flagship Alturas G4. In December 2020, Mahindra is not offering any discounts or benefits with the KUV100 NXT or the new Thar off-roader.

Mahindra Bolero December 2020 Discounts

The Mahindra Bolero SUV is one of the more popular SUVs in India, especially in the rural market. In December 2020, Mahindra dealers are offering benefits worth up to Rs 20,500 cumulatively. The Bolero is available with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, in addition to a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and an exchange bonus worth Rd 10,000.

Mahindra Marazzo December 2020 Discounts

The Mahindra Marazzo is the brand’s midsize MPV. The Marazzo rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, while also fending off the battle with premium models like the MG Hector Plus and the Toyota Innova. Mahindra is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in addition to cash discounts worth Rs 15,000 and a complimentary accessory package worth Rs 5,000. Meaning that you can save upto Rs 26,000 on a new Marazzo in December 2020.

Mahindra Scorpio December 2020 Discounts

The Mahindra Scorpio has been a runaway success for Mahindra since it was launched. While a new generation model is expected shortly, Mahindra has not confirmed when it will arrive. Currently, Mahindra is offering discounts and benefits on only the S5 variant of the Scorpio this month. They include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 and an accessory package which is worth Rs 10,000 making it a total of Rs 60,000 in savings.

Mahindra XUV300 December 2020 Discounts

If you’re looking for a sub-compact SUV, you would be spoilt for choice. But if you have your eye on the Mahindra XUV300, you’re in luck. Mahindra is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 on all petrol models of the XUV300. But the diesel version is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 an accessories worth Rs 6,500.

Mahindra XUV500 December 2020 Discounts

The launch of the all-new Mahindra XUV500 is expected to take place soon. Test mules of the new car have been spotted which reveal quite a bit about the new generation SUV. Meanwhile, the old one is still on sale and to boost demand, the XUV500 is being offered with cash benefits worth Rs 13,000 in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. Along with that, Mahindra is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 9,000. However, all of these are for the W5 and W7 variants. For all the other trim levels, Mahindra is also throwing in an additional accessory package worth Rs 5,000.

Mahindra Alturas G4 December 2020 Discounts

When it comes to the flagship Mahindra on sale in India, the Alturas G4 has not been able to make a significant dent when it comes to the popularity of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. But to boost sales, Mahindra is offering cash discounts worth Rs 2.2 lakh on the Alturas. It is being complemented with an exchange bonus worth Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 16,000 and an accessory package worth Rs 20,000.

