December 2019 year-end discounts: Up to Rs 3 lakh off on Renault cars!

As the year draws to a close, carmakers are now offering heavy discounts across their respective product portfolio. Joining the bandwagon is Renault India which is offering attractive incentives on its select models. The French automaker's entry-level hatchback, the Kwid, is currently available in India with a cumulative discount of Rs 25,000. In this, Rs 15,000 is cash discounts and the rest Rs 10,000 comes as exchange bonus. On the other hand, the Renault Lodgy is available with a discount of Rs 2 lakh. The compact SUV, Captur, is available with a discount of Rs 3 lakh. The recently launched Triber and the Duster facelift, however, are not available with any discount.

Recent launches from Renault includes the Triber, which is a sub-4-meter 7-seater. It uses the modified version of the Kwid's platform and uses a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. The Triber comes with a removable third row, resulting in the 5-seater, with a boot-capacity above 600-liters. The Triber's prices fall in the range of Rs 4.95 lakh to Rs 6.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Duster has also received a mild-update recently alongside the Kwid. Though the changes in the Duster remain minimal, the Kwid has undergone a major transformation. The entry-level hatchback comes with an all-new front fascia. Not only this but the design for the wheel covers is different as well along with the layout for the tail-lamps. Furthermore, the interiors have also been revised to a certain extent.