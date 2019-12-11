December 2019 discounts on Maruti Suzuki Cars: Up to Rs 1.12 lakh off on Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, WagonR, Swift, Dzire and more!

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, this might be the right time for you to do so. The Indo-Japanese automaker is currently offering massive discounts across its product line-up in India. Attractive incentives are currently being offered on Maruti Suzuki cars retailing from Arena as well as the Nexa dealership outlets. These heavy discounts are valid only for the month of December 2019. Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that it is going to increase the prices of its entire model line-up starting January 2020 citing rising input costs as the reason.

December 2019 discounts on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars

Maruti Suzuki's entry-level hatchback, Alto 800, is currently available with a cumulative discount of up to Rs 60,000. The Alto K10, on the other hand, is available with a discount of Rs 50,000. The petrol derivatives of the Swift are being offered with a discount of Rs 60,000. While the diesel derivatives of the same are available with a discount of Rs 72,000. The sub-four-meter SUV Vitara Brezza is available with a discount of Rs 91,200. The petrol derivatives of the Dzire are being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 65,000 while the diesel derivatives of the same are available with a discount of Rs 79,100. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with a discount of Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the Eeco is available with an incentive of Rs 40,000.

December 2019 discounts on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars

Moving on to the Nexa dealership outlets, the petrol derivatives of the Baleno are currently being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 45,000. While the diesel derivatives of the same are being retailed with discounts of up to Rs 67,400. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is available with a discount of Rs 65,000 while the S-Cross is available with a discount of Rs 1,12,900. The petrol derivatives of the Ciaz are available with a discount of Rs 75,000 while the diesel derivatives of the same are available with an incentive of Rs 1,12,900.

We recently reported to you that Maruti Suzuki has patented Futuro-E ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo. We believe that the same is going to be a concept for a future all-electric product from the brand. Maruti Suzuki is currently working on a facelift for the Vitara Brezza. With this facelift will also bring in a petrol derivative to the line-up of this sub-four-meter SUV as well.