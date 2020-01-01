December 2019 car sales: Hyundai sees 9.9 percent decline with 50,135 units sold

Hyundai Motor India has announced its sales numbers for the month of December 2019. Apart from this, the company has also revealed its sales performance for the calendar year 2019. In order to be precise, Hyundai India registered a cumulative sales of 6,91,460 units in 2019. Going into monthly sales, Hyundai Motor India sold a total of 37,953 units in the domestic market last month in comparison to 42,093 units sold during the same period last month, thereby reporting a negative sales growth of 9.8 percent. Talking of exports, the company dispatched 12,182 units of vehicles last month compared to 13,545 units exported in the month of December 2018. That said, the company reported a decline of 10 percent in this area.

Combining the numbers for domestic sales and exports, the company reported a decline of 9.9 percent last month. Talking of the sales performance for the calendar year 2019, the brand sold a total of 6,91,460 units of vehicles last year when compared to 7,10,012 units sold during the calendar year 2018. Talking of exports, the company saw double-digit growth at 13.2 percent by dispatching 1,81,200 units last year.

Commenting on the CY 2019 sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited said that the Year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. He added that even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments. As a smart mobility leader, Hyundai became the first company to bring the First Connected SUV –Venue and First Long Range Fully Electric SUV- Kona in the Indian market.

He further said that as Hyundai gears up for a significant year 2020, it will offer BS-VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio. Further, Hyundai's after sales service and marketing initiatives will extend customer-centric offers giving the company's valued customers quality time with Hyundai vehicles.

