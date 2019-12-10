December 2019 car discounts: Up to Rs 5 lakh on Honda cars, Rs 2 lakh on Hyundai and more

As the year draws to a close, carmakers in India have started offering massive discounts across their product line-up. December 2019 sees all the major brand coming up with huge incentives. Hyundai is currently offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on its model range in India. On the other hand, Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 5 lakh on its products in India. The incentives include cash discounts, exchange bonus as well as extended warranty packages which are either given free with the purchase of the vehicle or at a significantly reduced rate.

December 2019 discounts on Hyundai cars

Hyundai's entry-level hatchback Santro is being offered with a cumulative discount of Rs 55,000. The older generation Grand i10, including the prime models, are available with a discount of Rs 75,000. The Grand i10 Nios is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Similarly, the Xcent compact sedan is available with a discount of Rs 95,000. Moving on to the Elite i20, the Era and Magna trims of this premium hatchback are being offered with a discount of Rs 35,000. On the other hand, the rest of the trims are available with a discount of Rs 65,000. The Elite i20 Active is available with a discount of Rs 25,000. The Hyundai Verna is available with a discount of Rs 60,000. There is a Rs 95,000 discount on the Creta, but only on the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel trims. The older Elantra and the Tucson are available with a discount of Rs 2 lakh each.

December 2019 Discount on Honda Cars

Honda entry-level offering in India, the Amaze sedan, is available with a discount of Rs 42,000. The premium hatchback Jazz is being offered with a discount of Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the WR-V crossover is available with a discount of Rs 45,000. The C-segment sedan City is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 62,000. While the BR-V is being offered with a discount of Rs 1,10,000. The recently launched Honda Civic is available with a significant discount of up to Rs 2,50,000. and the CR-V is available with a whopping discount of up to Rs 5,00,000.

Discounts mentioned here are in cumulative numbers. Please connect with an authorised dealership for a complete breakdown.