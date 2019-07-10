DDA proposes heavy rebates on CNG, EV charging stations

Delhi Development Authority, on Tuesday, approved a proposal to allow setting-up of fuel stations on privately owned land, falling on all zones of urban areas provided that the owner pays a user fee. This proposal is now going to be sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its approval. The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas in Delhi.

"The Authority today approved the levy of use conversion charges for setting up fuel stations on privately-owned land falling in all use zones of urban areas, including urban extension areas, in agricultural areas or green belts," the DDA said in a statement. With the exception of a ridge or recreational parks, CNG stations will be allowed in the underdeveloped recreational areas of Delhi, the statement further added.

In order to promote a pollution-free environment in the National Capital Region, DDA has proposed a rebate of 95 per cent in case of electric vehicle charging stations along with 50 per cent for CNG station and 75 per cent for mixed i.e. CNG and electric both.

Government is currently working towards ensuring faster adoption of electric vehicles in India. To fast track the process, it has recently announced a substantial tax cut on the loan taken for the purchase of an electric vehicle. In addition to this, import taxes on some of the EV components have been slashes as well. Government's think tank i.e Niti Aayog has proposed that by 2025, all two-wheelers under the 150 cc category should be converted to all electric-models. In addition to this, all three-wheelers should be converted to electric models by 2023.

