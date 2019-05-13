David Beckham banned from driving: Caught using phone while driving

Bromley Magistrates Court on May 9 has convicted former English football player, David Beckham for using his phone while driving. Beckham has been fined £750, has six points imposed on his license and is also banned for six months from driving. In addition, Beckham was ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs and a £75 surcharge fee within seven days. The Magistrate was informed that Beckham was seen “operating a handheld device at knee level” while driving. “Instead of looking straight ahead and paying attention to the road, he appeared to be looking at his lap," said the prosecutor Matthew Spratt.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player was caught using his mobile while driving a Bentley in Great Portland Street, central London on November 21 2018. Beckham pleaded guilty to the charge and was to be sentenced at Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court last month. However, the footballer was then in the US and confirmed that he would attend the sentencing in person to accept responsibility, which led to the hearing date being pushed back. But Beckham’s legal counsel reportedly mentions that he does not recollect the incident or the day it is said to have occurred.

In the UK, a typical conviction for using a mobile phone while driving can carry a disqualification penalty as well as a maximum fine of £1,000. Since March 2017, the offence now allows for six points to be accumulated on the license as well. In the past, the English footballer avoided prosecution on a technicality when he was clocked doing 59mph (95kmph) in a 40mph (64kmph) zone in a loaned Bentley in west London two months prior. His legal counsel Nick Freeman, was able to prevent the charge on a technicality as the Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) arrived a day outside the statutory 14-day window.

