Datsun to launch CVT automatic variants of the Go and Go+ models soon

Datsun India will be launching automatic versions of the Go and Go+ models by early October 2019. The Datsun offers three models in India which are the Go and Go+ along with the Redi-Go entry-level hatchback. The Redi-go while is already offered with an AMT for the 1.0-litre engine variant, the Go and Go+ models are only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

Now Datsun will introduce both the Go and Go+ with a CVT automatic option. Both models will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is tuned to develop 67hp and 104Nm of torque. While the 5-speed manual will continue to be available, the new CVT will be the same gearbox that is offered on the Nissan Micra in India.

In June 2019, Datsun updated both models with new safety equipment making anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA) traction control system (TCS), engine immobiliser, rear parking sensors and dual front airbags as standard on both models. These updates were made to make the Go and Go+ comply with the new safety standards. Additionally, Datsun also equipped both cars with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) system. This system monitors wheel speed, steering wheel position, and lateral acceleration via onboard sensors in order to provide electronic stability control or traction control.

Datsun also equipped the Go hatchback and the Go+ sub-compact MPV with a seven-inch infotainment system which supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto. It also comes with voice recognition, among other standard in-car music features. All of these features are likely to remain with the Go and Go+, however, in which trim level Dastun will offer the CVT option will dictate the features list on the automatic variant.

One might feel that for Nissan’s budget brand – Datsun, to equip its cars with a more affordable AMT automatic like they do on the Redi-go. However, choosing the CVT over the more affordable AMT option will make the automatic Datsun models on the expensive side. While the CVT will offer better refinement than an AMT, it will also drive up the costs. However, it all depends on how Dastun will price the automatic variants of the Go and Go+ that will make the difference. The price of the automatic variants is expected to be revealed in early October, while we will be driving the new automatic models by the end of the month. So stay tuned to Express Drives for more details.