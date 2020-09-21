Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

914 cars are affected and include both BS4 as well as BS6 versions in 800cc and 1.0-litre engine configurations. The repair work is likely to take around an hour.

By:September 21, 2020 5:46 PM

Datsun India is recalling certain units of the redi-GO. 914 cars are being recalled and the company says that it is for recalling an airbag control unit. No issue so far has been reported, says Datsun India and this very much seems like a pre-emptive measure. Both the 800cc and 1.0-litre engine, manual as well as automatic are affected. The cars were manufactured between March 9, 2020 – August 14, 2020. This signals that both BS4 as well as BS6 models are under scrutiny. Nissan India is yet to get back to us on how much time this will take but a chat with a few dealers revealed that the exercise will not take more than an hour. Given the current situation, customers are being called with prior appointment.

Top variants of the redi-GO come with dual airbags whereas the base versions get a driver unit. It is also unclear if the issue is only with the driver airbag or even for the passenger side. Adhering to the improved safety norms, all redi-GO variants now come with a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert warning. There is also the front seat belt alarm that is standard. The 800cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine makes 40kW of power and 72Nm. This engine is available only with a 5-speed manual. There is also the 1.0-litre petrol that makes 50kW of power and 91Nm torque. One can option this with a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

All variants of the redi-GO come with 14-inch wheels. The top model also gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A reverse camera with grid lines too is available. The ground clearance is 187mm whereas prices of the Datsun redi-Go start from Rs 2.83 lakh, ex-showroom. Competitors include the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto and Hyundai Santro.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme