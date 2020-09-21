Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

914 cars are affected and include both BS4 as well as BS6 versions in 800cc and 1.0-litre engine configurations. The repair work is likely to take around an hour.

Datsun India is recalling certain units of the redi-GO. 914 cars are being recalled and the company says that it is for recalling an airbag control unit. No issue so far has been reported, says Datsun India and this very much seems like a pre-emptive measure. Both the 800cc and 1.0-litre engine, manual as well as automatic are affected. The cars were manufactured between March 9, 2020 – August 14, 2020. This signals that both BS4 as well as BS6 models are under scrutiny. Nissan India is yet to get back to us on how much time this will take but a chat with a few dealers revealed that the exercise will not take more than an hour. Given the current situation, customers are being called with prior appointment.

Top variants of the redi-GO come with dual airbags whereas the base versions get a driver unit. It is also unclear if the issue is only with the driver airbag or even for the passenger side. Adhering to the improved safety norms, all redi-GO variants now come with a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and speed alert warning. There is also the front seat belt alarm that is standard. The 800cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine makes 40kW of power and 72Nm. This engine is available only with a 5-speed manual. There is also the 1.0-litre petrol that makes 50kW of power and 91Nm torque. One can option this with a 5-speed manual or an AMT.

All variants of the redi-GO come with 14-inch wheels. The top model also gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A reverse camera with grid lines too is available. The ground clearance is 187mm whereas prices of the Datsun redi-Go start from Rs 2.83 lakh, ex-showroom. Competitors include the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto and Hyundai Santro.

